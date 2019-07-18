Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joe Louis, 29, 22720 A West St., Plaquemine, first-offense DWI, speeding, suspended or revoked driver's license, no liability insurance, and resisting an officer.
- Lucino Trejo, 31, 8336 Bayou Fountain Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and no driver's license.
- Brian Williams, 39, 8426 Bayou Fountain Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, following too close, operating a vehicle while under suspension for a prior offense, and reckless operation of a vehicle.