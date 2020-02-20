Two former employees of a truancy center in Baton Rouge are awaiting trial, accused of the felony theft of more than $11,000 in which they drew unauthorized pay raises, got paid for excess mileage and bought things for themselves on the company card.

Roxson Welch, the executive director of the Family and Youth Service Center, said her initial suspicions were aroused last summer when she learned her longtime receptionist, Rebecca Bonaventure, was in a romantic relationship with a maintenance worker, Hector Bautista.

Bautista was married to another woman, and Bonaventure was engaged to be married to another man, said Welch, who has run the truancy center since it opened in 2012.

“We’re a small business here,” she explained. “So you can’t really have a relationship like that because of the potential for conflicts.”

On Aug. 22, Welch fired both of them.

“The very next day there was an email from Office Depot. It said (Bonaventure’s) gift card would be coming soon,” Welch recalled. “‘What gift card?’ I thought. That started the whole thing.”

Welch started scouring payroll and other records. She turned over a file of “logs, documents, receipts, deleted emails and text messages” to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, which arrested Bonaventure and Bautista on Sept. 19.

On Feb. 13, the two appeared in the courtroom of state District Judge Beau Higginbothom and pleaded not guilty.

The Advocate left a message Wednesday with their attorney, Bruce Unangst, but the message was not returned.

In September, Bonventure and Bautista told deputies that Welch had authorized many of the things they were being questioned about, but was “forgetful.”

Welch is having none of it.

“At 55 years old, I passed the bar,” Welch said. “I’m not a forgetful person.”

The details of Bonaventure and Bautista’s alleged theft, which took place between February 2017 and August 2019, are laid out in court papers, as well as in a financial audit released Monday. That audit is an annual financial review of the East Baton Rouge Truancy Assessment Inc., the nonprofit that oversees the Family and Youth Services Center, which is located at 1120 Government St.

The case is unusual in that Rebecca Bonaventure is the niece of Kelly Bonaventure, the president of the nonprofit’s board of directors. Kelly Bonaventure’s day job is overseeing juvenile services for East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore's office.

The family relationship between the two Bonaventures prompted Moore on Sept. 30 to recuse his office from the prosecution of the case. The state Attorney General’s Office ended up taking it over.

Moore said Wednesday that the case has devastated the Bonaventure family. He credited the truancy center for quick action.

“I’m sad that it happened, but I’m glad they handled it the way they did,” Moore said.

Welch said Rebecca Bonaventure started as an unpaid intern in 2012 while she was pursuing a criminology degree at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

In 2013, after Bonaventure earned her degree, Welch hired her as an assistant, a position where she largely served as a receptionist and answered phone calls though she took on more duties over time.

“She did a really good job,” Welch recalled.

When her niece was hired, Kelly Bonaventure recused herself from voting on hiring.

“She walked out of the room altogether,” Welch recalled.

The alleged theft began in February 2017 when Rebecca Bonaventure started collecting a $200-a-month unauthorized pay raise. The next year, Bautista received a $500-a-month unauthorized pay raise. A total of $6,900 was paid to both of them before the unapproved raises were discovered.

Welch said Rebecca Bonaventure directed the organization's payroll service to change her pay, but the service did not call Welch to double check, something she’s still upset about. Welch said she’s since hired another company to handle those duties.

Welch said she still can’t believe what’s happened.

“It was and still is shocking to me,” she said.