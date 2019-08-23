Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Curry Charrier, 56, 13930 Amber Lane, Walker, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Kirtland King, 46, 4756 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license not on person and insurance required.