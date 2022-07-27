Javorius Tykies Scott, known professionally as rapper JayDaYoungan, was killed in a shooting incident in Bogalusa, police said late Wednesday night.
A close family member, Kenyatta Scott Sr., was also wounded but is in stable condition, Bogalusa Police said in a statement on Facebook.
Earlier in the evening, police said they received a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found that one victim had been brought to Our Lady of the Angels emergency room. Another victim, still on scene, was critically wounded and was treated on scene by EMS, then transported to the OLA ER.
While working a chaotic scene at the hospital, and working the crime scene on Superior Avenue, another shooting took place in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road shortly after 7 p.m. In that case a vehicle was shot, possibly related to the first shooting, the Police Department said. The occupants were not hit. Detectives are also actively working that crime scene.
Anyone with information on Wednesday's shootings in Bogalusa can call the Detective Division at (985) 732-6238. Callers may remain anonymous if they wish.
In December, JayDaYoungan was indicted on a federal weapon charge stemming from a traffic stop in which police say they found him with marijuana and a gun.
The 23-year-old Bogalusa native was already under indictment for a slew of felonies when police booked him in late October, marking his fourth arrest in less then a few months.
Bogalusa police arrested Scott on Oct. 29 after pulling him over in a silver Audi with a Virginia license plate.
Scott failed to provide the officer with a driver’s license or car registration, according to the indictment. The officer said he also smelled “a strong odor” of marijuana during the stop and spotted a black handgun under Scott’s legs.
After removing Scott from the car, the officer said he saw a small amount of suspected marijuana in the driver seat. Police say they also found a loaded Ruger Model Security 9mm on the floorboard.
Scott was already facing charges out of Texas for assaulting a pregnant woman, oxycodone possession and obtaining a gun illegally transported across state lines, officials said.
Reporter Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this story