The father of a 2-year-old Baton Rouge girl found dead after being reported missing posted a 7-minute video outlining what he learned about the girl's disappearance and saying that he heard about the child's death from reporters hours before he heard from police.
Marcus Allen recorded the video in a late Sunday, hours after the body of Nevaeh Allen was found in southern Mississippi. He said he had last seen the girl Friday morning, and that the girl was in a car with her mom’s boyfriend, Phillip Gardner, around the time Gardner dropped her mom off at work about 8:15 a.m. that day.
At 9 a.m., Nevaeh waved at a neighbor as she and Gardner went up to the apartment.
At 4:30 p.m. that afternoon, Allen said he received a call that his daughter was missing.
“The story at the time was that (Gardner) had went to sleep,” Allen said on the video. “Then he got woken up by his son who was coming home from school, and the door was wide open. He said Nevaeh was missing, but all the other kids were okay.”
Allen said on the video that Gardner had texted Lanaya Cardwell, Nevaeh’s mother, around 1 p.m. Friday that he was putting the children down to nap. Allen said authorities told him Gardner’s phone was along the interstate either going toward or coming back from Mississippi when he sent the text.
A police spokesman said Gardner's story about the nap eventually changed and that he admitted finding the girl "unresponsive and lifeless" and that he didn't notify police.
Gardner, 30, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice. No one has been implicated in the girl's death.
Allen said in his video that a tweet from a television station alerted him that authorities found his daughter’s body in the remote Logtown area of Hancock County, Mississippi, several hours before detectives called him to let him know.
L'Jean McKneely, spokesman with Baton Rouge police, confirmed the delay in communication.
"Authorities in Hancock County let the local newspaper know we'd found her body," McKneely said. "Usually there's a process for letting information out during an active investigation, but the news put it out there before we had a chance to call the family."
He said detectives don't typically notify a victim's family until after they assess and leave the crime scene, which can take several hours. McKneely said the police apologized to Allen for the "unfortunate situation" of his learning from the media about the body's recovery.
Nevaeh’s family has not been reachable since Monday, when the East Baton Rouge coroner performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.