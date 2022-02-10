Louisiana State Police issued a missing-child advisory for a 14-year-old Livingston Parish girl thought to be in danger.
Destiny Taylor Pope was last seen at 32845 La. Hwy 1036 in Holden, according to the advisory sent by LSP on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Destiny is described as White with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a green John Deere T-shirt and black leggings.
Police say Destiny has a medical condition that could impair her judgement and she is considered to be in danger.
Anyone with information on Destiny's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Aaron Bond with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241.