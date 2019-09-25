An 11th-grader at McKinley High was arrested Wednesday after he tried to flee rather than have his bookbag searched, a bag inside which authorities later found a loaded, stolen 9-mm handgun, said a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident occurred at 8:42 a.m. when a sheriff's deputy working as a school resource officer confronted two students who showed up late for school. The officer then asked the high school's dean of students to check the bags of the late students, prompting the 11th-grader to flee. That student was soon caught and the handgun was found inside his bag.
"The student alleged that he found the gun nearby, but chose to bring it onto campus," Hicks said. "Law enforcement is not aware of any threats made at the school related to the weapon. The weapon is listed as stolen under a (Baton Rouge Police Department) file number."
The student, who is 16, is facing counts of illegal carrying of a firearm on a school property and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Also under Louisiana's zero tolerance rules, McKinley High has to seek his expulsion, though the student can appeal.
Superintendent Warren Drake said he applauds the "quick thinking and action" taken by McKinley High administrators and by law enforcement: "Today is an example of how training and preparation maintained the safety of our students and staff.”