First came the usual lineup of speakers: the Baton Rouge mayor and police chief bemoaning a historic murder rate, various community leaders and even grieving mothers.

Then a young man raised his hand and started speaking. He was just a guy from the neighborhood, who heard about the Tuesday morning press conference where officials would be discussing a new initiative aimed at reducing gun violence.

"We gotta come together, us as young men. We need more people like me sitting in here," said Darius Crockett, 28, explaining that he came to the meeting during his lunch break from work. He tried to get some friends to join him, but they declined.

The press conference was held inside the gym at BREC Gus Young Park, a neighborhood in north Baton Rouge where residents describe frequent and persistent gun violence. Local leaders said the new program focuses on community outreach and gun safety.

Such efforts are more important than ever as the parishwide homicide rate reached a historic high in 2020 and shows no sign of slowing. Last month was the deadliest in over a decade — with 17 people murdered throughout January 2021, or about four homicides per week, according to records obtained from the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office.

When Crockett finished speaking, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome smiled into her microphone. "Brother, your response is music to my ears," she told him.

Broome said Baton Rouge needs more people like him to work within their communities. Local leaders have organized countless programs aimed at deescalating gun violence in the past, but have consistently struggled to involve young Black men, the same demographic that makes up the majority of Baton Rouge homicide victims.

With help from Crockett and others, officials hope the new initiative — funded through the federal Safe Neighborhoods grant program — will see more success. The Baton Rouge Police Department is partnering with the local chapter of 100 Black Men and the anti-violence group CHANGE, which was founded in recent years by Liz Robinson after her son was murdered. The group now includes several more mothers of Baton Rouge homicide victims.

Members of CHANGE and 100 Black Men will be canvassing Baton Rouge neighborhoods in the coming weeks, focusing on the following communities where gun violence is most frequent: Brookstown, Dixie, Eden Park and Old South Baton Rouge. The volunteers will pass out free gun locks and gun safety information, in addition to flyers connecting residents to law enforcement agencies and social services organizations.

Officials said one goal is to show people there are other opportunities out there like job training and education programs, even if those things seem far away and unattainable. That outreach has taken on new urgency amid the coronavirus pandemic as many people remain jobless and desperate for money, a factor experts believe has contributed to the nationwide rise in homicides.

Broome is also pursuing another relatively new initiative made possible with $2.5 million in federal CARES Act funding. Among other things, the plans include hiring "violence interrupters," often former gang members and drug dealers, to mentor youth and prevent senseless killings.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said prevention is key. He described one of the worst parts of his job: talking to grieving families searching for answers. "The pain in the mother's voice … I had to make that call yesterday," he said.

Before the meeting had even concluded, Crockett found himself receiving names and phone numbers from a host of elected officials and community leaders, all hoping to stay in touch and work together.

He paused for a brief media interview, explaining that his people are hurting — they need more jobs, more role models and sources of hope. Then he bounded out the door, rushing back to work before his lunch break ended.