Twelve boaters across the state were arrested on DWI counts over the July 4 weekend, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, including the driver in a boating fatality Monday on Blind River that left a Slidell teenager dead.
Dustin Crowe, 33, of Denham Springs, was booked on vehicular homicide, operating a vessel while impaired and reckless operation of a vehicle after the death of 17-year-old Madison Bradley.
Bradley fell off Crowe's pontoon boat and was struck by the vessel's propeller.
Other arrests in Louisiana included those on Bayou Magazille, Tickfaw River and False River. These DWIs will carry the same penalties as those on the road, including a fine of up to $1,000, six months in jail and the loss of driver’s license and boating privileges for first-time offenders.
“Anytime you’re on the water, being cautious is a good thing,” said Adam Einck, a spokesperson for LDWF. “We want people to have fun out there, but we want them to do it safely.”
The arrests took place during the LDWF’s Operation Dry Water campaign, which emphasizes awareness and enforcement of laws against boating under the influence.
“While we are always on the lookout for impaired boat operators, we participate in this campaign during the Fourth of July weekend because we feel it is important to spread the word about our DWI enforcement efforts,” Einck said Tuesday.
Bradley’s death marked the fourth boating death in recent weeks. Three men drowned in Lake Maurepas on June 26. Zachary LeDuff, 18, of Greenwell Springs was swimming near the mouth of Blind River when he began to struggle. Zane Bryant, 20, went to rescue him, and then his 48-year-old father, Michael Bryant, went in after them. None resurfaced.
None of those four victims had on life preservers, according to LDWF. Wearing a life preserver is one of three rules Einck advises all boaters to follow, along with having a sober operator and taking a free boating safety education course with the department.
“We have people that will bring their grandkids to the course, and they’ll walk away telling our agency, ‘I learned a lesson from that I’ve never heard before, and I’ve been boating for my whole life,'” said Einck.
At least 20 people died in boating incidents so far this year in Louisiana. That's fast closing in on the 2021 total of 26 boating deaths, eight of which were related to alcohol use.