Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Darryl Carter, 42, 1053 N. 44th St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Schaffer Cobb, 19, 16488 Lanes End Road, Prairieville, first-offense DWI and stopping in roadway.
- James Gainey, 29, 9520 Pettit Road, Baker, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Pheonix Richardson, 24, 39048 Saturn Ave., Darrow, first-offense DWI, driver's license not in possession and reckless operation.
- Bennie Toups, 29, 4965 Rush Drive, Slaughter, first offense DWI and equipment violation.