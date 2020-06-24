Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Emmit Cazes, 28, 14211 Northeast Drive, Baker, second-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, careless operation and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Billy Minor, 51, 10137 Chestnut Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Lemoine Warner, 30, 3136 Washington Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license required or expired, insurance required, resisting an officer, and hit and run.