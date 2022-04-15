A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on La. 1045 in Tangipahoa Parish Friday morning, Louisiana State Police said.
According to State Police spokesperson William Huggins, an initial investigation showed that a 2006 Nissan Titan was driving northbound on the highway at the same time a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Greensburg resident Ayanna Rogers, was traveling southbound.
For reasons still unclear, police said the Titan turned directly into the path of the Ford Focus, causing the Focus to hit the right side of the other car.
Rogers was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Titan was also unrestrained but only suffered minor injuries.
Huggins said investigators do not believe either driver was impaired at the time of the crash, but toxicology samples were taken from both parties for analysis.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and charges are pending, Huggins said.