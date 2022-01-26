A man police believe was involved in a December shooting in Baton Rouge was arrested with another suspect after authorities raided a home in Baker Wednesday morning.
Reginald Joseph Jr., 20, and Sheddranieca McKenzie, 22, were jailed Wednesday after officers searched an apartment on Groom Road and confiscated multiple guns, drugs and an undisclosed amount of money, according to BRPD.
Authorities had already issued an arrest warrant for Joseph after they say he shot a male victim several times during an attempted drug deal that took place in the 1300 block of North 46th Street on Dec. 13.
Joseph faces one count of attempted first degree murder, as well as additional counts for the items found in the Baker apartment.
McKenzie was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs and one count of possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance.