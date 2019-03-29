Authorities have made an arrest in the brutal killing of a Zachary woman, who was found beaten and shot, and tied up last week, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said Friday.

Hicks did not immediately release the identify of the suspect who investigators believe killed 73-year-old Frances Jane Schultz on March 21, but said that information will be coming.

+3 Husband returns from funeral to find wife tied up and shot to death in their Zachary home Art Schultz attended a funeral for an old friend Thursday evening and stopped at McDonald's to pick up a fish sandwich for his wife before ret…

Schultz was pronounced dead on the scene after emergency crews arrived around 8:20 p.m. on March 21 in the 24000 block of Brian Road, at her home where she'd lived for decades with her husband. Preliminary autopsy results released last week revealed she had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities have released few details on the homicide, but East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux had previously said investigators believe it started as a home invasion. The front door into the Schultz' home showed signs of forced entry with the glass apparently kicked out.

Art Schultz, Frances Schultz' husband, said he came home from a funeral that day and found his wife tied up in the living room and suffering from head injuries.