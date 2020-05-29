Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said "the brutal death" of a Minneapolis man who died at the hands of the police has "shaken the foundation of communities and hearts across America – including Baton Rouge."
A video of the encounter, which has sparked outrage and protests across the nation, shows an officer kneeling on the neck of 46-year-old George Floyd, who was black, for nearly eight minutes.
In Baton Rouge, a "peaceful prayer vigil" is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Healing Place Church.
"We will no longer stand down allow our precious human beings, black men and black boys to be unmercifully murdered," a posting for the event reads. "We stand up for human lives everywhere.
The Minnesota video, posted by an onlooker, shows Floyd gasping for breath and telling officers he couldn't breathe. The footage quickly drew comparisons to the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who died after being placed in a chokehold while pleading to a New York officer that he couldn't breathe.
Minneapolis leaders have fired four police officers who were at the scene, including the arresting officer. The city's mayor also called for criminal charges against the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck.
Floyd's death has touched off protests in Minneapolis and other cities, while also drawing criticism from some of the nation's top law enforcement officers.
Baton Rouge suffered through violence in 2016 after police officers Blane Salamoni and officer Howie Lake II responded to an anonymous 911 caller who claimed a man had threatened him with a gun outside the convenience store. At the end of a 90-second encounter among the officers and Alton Sterling, Salamoni yelled "gun" and shot Sterling six times, killing him.
Lake retrieved a loaded .38-caliber revolver from Sterling's pocket just after the shooting and both officers told investigators they thought Sterling was reaching for the weapon.
Protests after the Baton Rouge shooting led to nearly 200 arrests. Just days after Sterling's funeral, a lone gunman from Kansas City, Missouri, ambushed officers at an Airline Highway business near police headquarters July 17, 2016, killing two city policemen and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy and wounding three other officers.