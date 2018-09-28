A Baton Rouge man was arrested Friday on accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman, imprisoned her in his apartment and forced her to give him banking information so he could rob her bank account.
Dequenton Walker, 20, of 4759 Earl Gros Avenue, was booked into East Baton Rouge parish prison early Friday morning on counts of first-degree rape, false imprisonment and extortion, according to Baton Rouge police records.
The victim told police that when she went to Walker's apartment on Thursday to collect money he owed her, he sexually assaulted her, then tied her up and forced her into a closet, according to arrest records.
After threatening to kill her, Walker drove the woman to a convenience store, forced her to give him her bank card and pin numbers and withdrew money from her account at the store's ATM, police said.
Walker took the woman back to his apartment and again tied her up and forced her into a closet. When the woman heard Walker leave, she was able to get loose from her ties and jumped from a second-story window to escape, police said.