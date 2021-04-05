The mother of a 16-month-old who died from blunt force injuries last week was arrested Monday, Baton Rouge Police said.
Christy Fontenot, 35, of 4858 Peerless Street, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and failure to seek assistance.
A man was arrested previously in the case; Jonathan Dunn, 34, of the same address, was arrested on March 28, the morning after officers were called to the Peerless Street home for an unresponsive child.
The child, 16-month-old Ja' Leah Fontenot, whose home was in the 9900 block of Gwenadele Avenue, was transported to the hospital on the evening of March 27, with bruises and a large burn and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The coroner's office reported that Ja' Leah died of blunt force injuries.
In the arrest report for the child's mother, Christy Fontenot, Dunn told detectives that Fontenot would often leave three of her children, including the 16-month old and a 3-year-old and 7-year-old, with him.
Detectives found the home at Peerless Street without running water or electricity and in major disrepair.
Witnesses told detectives that they had witnessed both Dunn and Fontenot physically abusing the toddler.
Baton Rouge Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Fontenot's arrest.