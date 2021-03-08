A teenager was the victim of a fatal Sunday night shooting off the Interstate 10 ramp at Essen Lane, according to police.
Baton Rouge police said they found Joseph Coleman, 17, with several bullet holes in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord in the 4500 block of Essen Lane around 7:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The 20-year-old passenger with Coleman was not injured.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available. Police are continuing to investigate.