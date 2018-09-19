A 41-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday after police say he attacked a woman, pulled her into an abandoned home and repeatedly raped her, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department arrest report.
Darrell Thomas is accused of the raping the woman about 1 a.m. on July 5 in the 2400 block of Osage Street, between Scenic Highway and Plank Road, according to his arrest report.
The woman told police he approached her earlier in the night, when he offered her $10 for oral sex, which she declined, the report says. She said she continued to walk away from him and later was ambushed when Thomas grabbed her and began to choke her.
Thomas dragged her to an abandoned home on the corner of Osage Street, where he continued to beat her and then raped her, the report says. At one point, he threatened her with a knife.
During the struggle, Thomas broke a window of the abandoned house, and threw her into the residence where he repeatedly raped her, the report says. Hours after she was first attacked about 6 a.m., the woman was able to escape.
Thomas, of 1501 Seneca Street, was booked into Parish Prison on counts of first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment.