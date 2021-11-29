Police are investigating a fatal shooting around the 4400 block of Gus Young Avenue that killed one man in his vehicle at 10:50 a.m. Monday.
As a coroner van transported the victim, a relative chased it into the street, screaming words of forgiveness to whomever killed the man. Members of the Baton Rouge Community Street Team helped her out of the road and prayed with her.
The shooting happened nextdoor to Gus Young Grocery, across the street from Jaguar Cleaners. By 12:30 p.m., dozens of bystanders gathered across the street, trying to figure out what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.