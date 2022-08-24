One person is dead and another seriously injured after a mid-day shooting on Madison Avenue, Baton Rouge Police said.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said the coroner's office was dispatched to the scene of the incident in the 2800 block of Madison Ave. The other victim was in "serious to critical condition," an Emergency Medical Services spokesperson said.
It is the same scene where three people were shot, including a four-year-old and a 13-year-old, on Aug. 7.
Police blocked off several houses with crime scene tape as they investigated the shooting.
Karyn Gray, a lifelong resident of the area, said the violence in the neighborhood has been getting worse recently. She said it seems like she hears gunfire every other night.
"It's a bunch of retaliation going on," she said. "This has to stop."
Gray said the neighborhood has many small children living it; she has three grand-nieces and nephews, ages 2, 3 and four.
This is a developing story.