Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Anthony Alexander, 46, 3844 Wyandotte St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, driving left of center, driver's license not on person, and license plate light required.
- Andrea Hayman, 32, 10311 E. Brookside Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, expired registration and reckless operation.
- Daniel Hayman, 41, 23333 Plank Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Sondra Long, 49, 3577 Main St., Zachary, first-offense DWI, resisting an officer, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and simple escape.