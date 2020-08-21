A young woman is dead after gunfire pierced the walls of a Scotlandville house early Friday, killing her but sparing the seven other people inside, Baton Rouge police said.
The victim was identified as Marshanda Taylor, 21, police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said in a news release.
Police said detectives believe one or more gunmen shot up her house and then fled the scene. Taylor was one of eight people inside, but the only person injured in the attack.
The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Goudchaux Street, which is a residential area off Scenic Highway just north of Airline. It was reported around 2:30 a.m.
McKneely said the investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately provided.
Taylor is the sixth person killed parishwide over the past week amid an ongoing spike in deadly violence. Those homicides include a Zachary domestic violence killing that left a woman dead from stab wounds Wednesday morning, and an incident that occurred just hours before Taylor's death in which a robbery victim was intentionally run over and left to die in the street, according to police.
Homicides across the parish have reached a historic high over the past several months, which experts and officials have attributed in part to unrest and anxiety from the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of lives lost to violence parishwide in 2020 is approaching 70, according to records maintained by the Advocate.