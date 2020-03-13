The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in the heroin overdose death of a woman in December.
On December 17, 2019, detectives arrived at a residence in the 16000 block of Hamilton Avenue to investigate the death of a 40-year-old woman, spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Detectives learned the woman had lethal levels of heroin and fentanyl in her blood at the time of her death.
Detectives identified 29-year-old Ecknozzio Jackson as a drug dealer, from whom the victim often purchased heroin. Communications on the victim's cellphone showed an exchange with Jackson the day of and the day before her death. The victim and Jackson discussed the price and quantity of heroin that was to be purchased, as well as the location where the transaction was to take place.
On March 10, homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Jackson with distribution of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance and second-degree murder.
Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call EBRSO at 389-5000.