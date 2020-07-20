Since Alton Sterling's death four years ago this month, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office has reviewed 15 cases in which law enforcement officers either shot or killed someone.

Six of those cases are still open, with two of them dating to mid-2018. Of the nine resolved, the DA's office has either determined the use of force was justified, or a grand jury reached the same conclusion.

The length of these reviews, which often take years, can be agonizing for families of those killed, who want accountability and for the facts to come out. District Attorney Hillar Moore III says he understands that, but his office wants to act carefully and deliberately while sorting out what happened — and that takes time.

While the coronavirus pandemic has slowed parts of the judicial system, a grand jury may consider two of the pending cases before the end of the year, the district attorney said.

Moore adopted a new policy for his office's reviews of such shootings months before Sterling's 2016 death, believing it would keep investigations of officer-involved shootings independent of local law enforcement and give the public greater insight on how decisions are made in these cases, whatever the final outcome may be.

The district attorney says that, in 11 years as prosecutor, he has never overseen a case in which a deputy or police officer was charged with a crime after killing or injuring a civilian. Local protesters called out this record during one of many demonstrations following the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

In Baton Rouge, protesters gathered outside Moore's house for a sit-in. Moore, who was not present during the demonstration, said he respected the protesters and their observations.

"We take these cases seriously," Moore said. "They tear apart communities, whether it’s completely legal, legitimate, lawful shootings — it doesn’t matter. We understand the history.”

By the numbers

Since Sterling's death on July 5, 2016, outside a Baton Rouge convenience store, where police were summoned by a complaint about a man with a gun, nine people have died in law enforcement shootings across the parish, according to Moore's office. Six others have been either shot or shot at. In one additional case, a man was killed in a traffic accident during a car chase.

The officers involved in the Sterling shooting were not charged, a decision made by state Attorney General Jeff Landry after Moore recused himself from the case because of his close relationship with the family of one of the officers.

Law enforcement officers who avoid criminal charges for use-of-force incidents can still be disciplined, suspended or fired by their departments, though this is a matter that lies outside of the court. Blane Salamoni, the officer who fatally shot Sterling, was fired by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul. The other officer involved, Howie Lake II, received a three-day suspension.

Two of the cases sent to a grand jury in the past four years involved Baton Rouge police officer Yuseff Hamadeh, who resigned from the department amid accusations he lied about shooting at a fleeing motorist during a 2018 traffic stop. That shooting occurred one year after he shot and killed another suspect under similar circumstances.

While it is difficult to track the rate of law enforcement killings in every city due to the lack of complete, official data, records kept by The Washington Post's Fatal Force project show people in Louisiana have been killed by law enforcement at a rate of 24 shootings per million people since 2015 — higher than neighboring Texas at 18 per million and Mississippi at 22 per million.

In the U.S., approximately 1,000 people are killed by law enforcement annually, according to a research cited in a toolkit for prosecutors developed by the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution, a think tank with the John Jay College of Criminal Justice that includes prosecutors, policy experts and community leaders. Between 2005 and 2015, the institute noted only 54 police officers faced criminal charges for fatal shootings, with nearly half dismissed or acquitted.

Black men are much more likely to be shot and killed by police than others. Research from 2019 published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America also shows about 96 per 100,000 Black males can expect to be killed by police over the course of a lifetime. The study says White males face a lifetime risk of about 39 per 100,000.

Moore's office does not keep records of the race of shooting victims. However, a review of court records, public voter registration information and social media shows the majority of named individuals in law enforcement shootings from the past four years are Black men.

Seeking closure

Without a dedicated team in the District Attorney's Office to handle each officer-involved shooting in addition to the thousands of other felonies and misdemeanors prosecutors oversee, these cases often take years to thoroughly analyze.

Under the guidelines, when the findings are ready to be presented to the public, audio and visual components are often provided, along with a comprehensive report that explains the investigative process.

"We live in a world that's very quick," Moore said. "I don't know if you want to sacrifice quickness for efficiency for a complete review of a case. That's the bottom line. It's got to be right. You can't get anything wrong. And so we would rather take our time than not."

But for families whose loved ones have died in such incidents and who are contacted at the beginning and end of the investigative process, the wait can be a nightmare.

Christopher Murrell, an attorney who currently represents at least seven clients in law enforcement shooting lawsuits between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, said families often turn to the civil court system because they feel powerless watching events play out in criminal court.

"They don’t actually get closure," he said. "All of them want, first and foremost, accountability. They could care less about any money involved in a civil lawsuit. They want answers."

In recent years, local law enforcement have made efforts to change the way they approach incidents involving their own before the findings are handed over to the district attorney. Both the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office struck agreements with Louisiana State Police in an effort to provide an impartial investigation process.

Nevertheless, some advocates say it still appears as though one branch of law enforcement is investigating another.

"I’ve never seen a police use-of-force report that says a use-of-force wasn’t justified," Murrell said.

State Police Sgt. Dustin Dwight said the agency produces complete and thorough investigations of such incidents.

"LSP investigates officer involved shootings at the request of the agency involved in the incident," Dwight said. "Upon completing a thorough investigation, LSP delivers those investigative findings to the local District Attorney’s office."

The head of the ACLU of Louisiana, Alanah Odoms, also noted the close relationship between district attorneys and law enforcement officers. At the end of the day, police officers help prosecutors prove cases against defendants.

"To have a situation where the district attorney is responsible for bringing charges and prosecuting police, it’s a dynamic that is never going to work," Odoms said. "Use-of-force guidelines have to be followed. If they’re not followed, there has to be consequences."

Odoms suggests that families become more involved in the process, particularly if they witnessed the incident.

"I think what these instances of violence and murder do to a community is they completely erode the trust that community members have in law enforcement," Odoms said.

A new direction

Amid advocates pushing for greater accountability and prosecutors defending transparency standards, recently passed legislation that creates a 25-member task force to study law enforcement practices statewide could help reshape how criminal justice unfolds in Louisiana.

The new task force on police training, screening and de-escalation brings together different groups across the state to discuss law enforcement issues.

Moore said that with a member of the District Attorneys Association included on the task force, it may be a good time to consider other suggestions for how to approach investigating and prosecuting law enforcement shootings.

"The criticism is always 'police investigating police,'" he said. "We hear that criticism and understand it, and we are trying to come up with some ideas for how we can properly do our jobs."