Livingston Parish detectives have arrested a Baton Rouge man in the 2018 shooting death of another man whose body was found off Hood Road last August.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard announced the arrest Tuesday afternoon. He said Kevin Dukes, 44, was booked into jail on second-degree murder and his bond has not been set.

Authorities released almost no details about the investigation, saying only that detectives found enough evidence to make the arrest.

Body found off Hood Road Friday is ID'd; Man died of gunshot wound, Livingston Sheriff says The body found off Hood Road in Livingston Parish early Friday morning has been identified as a missing Texas man.

"We never give up. We keep pushing. We follow the evidence," Ard said in a news release. "And that is what led to this new development. A motive is still unclear. But these veteran detectives are continuing to look at and examine all the facts of this case."

Fermin Pecina, 38, had been staying in the Baton Rouge area for a few weeks when he was found dead from a gunshot wound in Livingston Parish. He was originally from Texas and his family had reported him missing in the days leading up to his death, authorities said.

Investigators estimated Pecina had been dead at least eight hours before he was found.