A fire early Sunday morning that started at a Florida Boulevard tire shop destroyed that business and an adjacent fitness center, authorities said.
Baton Rouge firefighters responded just before 5 a.m. to Big Boys Toys in the 10000 block of Florida Boulevard, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Robert Combs.
Investigators believe the fire started near the front of the building, but the extensive structural damage prevented them from pinpointing the exact location, Combs said. The cause also remains unknown.
Combs said the tire shop and fitness center are both considered total losses, while two other nearby businesses also sustained significant damage.
The fire was one of three reported Sunday in Baton Rouge.
The other two were house fires, according to fire officials. One occurred in the 200 block of West Johnson Street and is believed to be the result of arson, Combs said. The other occurred in the 2700 block of Sheldon Drive and investigators traced the origin to an air conditioning unit in a rear bedroom.
None of the fires resulted in any injuries.