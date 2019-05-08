A Baton Rouge woman was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old man the day after Christmas, police reported.

Darralynn Mays, 29, was booked Wednesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

The victim, Tyree Jackson, had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds on Dec. 26, 2018, and died on New Year's Eve. The shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Wells Street in Baton Rouge. Another man also received minor injuries.

Joshua White, 31, was arrested in March and accused of killing Jackson, who was his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend.

Mays, White’s current girlfriend, told Baton Rouge Police in January that White could not have committed the slaying because he was with her throughout the day of the incident, according to the police report. White also told police he had been with Mays all day at a laundromat on Florida Boulevard and later at Mays’ home that evening.

In the course of the investigation, detectives pulled phone records for both Mays and White and discovered the two were not in the same place throughout the day, as both claimed, the arrest report says. Investigators found a text message from Mays to White on the day of the homicide in which police said she wrote that “she knew he was about to make the biggest mistake of his life” and “she could not stop him.”

Police believe the text conversation reveals Mays knew about White’s intent to kill Jackson, the arrest report says, though the shooting had already happened at the time.