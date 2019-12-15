sirens stock police lights

An LSU senior was killed in a crash early Sunday morning, according to authorities and school officials. 

Shayna Wilcox, 22, was traveling in her 2015 Dodge Dart on I-12 West near Drusilla Lane at about 2:15 a.m., Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.

A semi-truck was stopped on the shoulder after hitting road debris that punctured its disel tank. As authorities were assisting the vehicle, Wilcox struck a Baton Rouge fire truck, lost control of her vehicle and then struck the semi-truck.

Wilcox was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An LSU spokesman confirmed she was a senior at the school.   

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

