State Police have temporarily suspended their defensive tactics training program after several cadets sustained injuries that raised concern.
Defensive tactics training, said Public Affairs Commander Capt. J.B. Slaton, consists of handcuffing, use of the expandable baton, pressure points, physical strikes, blocking and grappling techniques.
“Although injuries are not uncommon during this training phase, the injuries reported last week were enough to raise our concern,” Slaton said. “This prompted an immediate review by the senior command staff.”
Slaton said the training was suspended following information learned during the initial review and that internal affairs is investigating.
He declined to give details on the investigation of the incident, first reported by WAFB.