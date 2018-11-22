Baton Rouge police are searching for two men they believe were involved in a Nov. 11 fatal shooting.
James-Michael Johnson, 23, is wanted on a count of first-degree murder and John Simpson, 24, is wanted on a count of principal to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Westley Pullins, 37.
Pullins was found in the driver's seat of a Dodge Charger around 3:15 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 2700 block of Barber Street suffering gunshot injuries. He died at the scene, Baton Rouge police have said.
Police have not released a motive for the slaying, but are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of either men to contact BRPD's Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.