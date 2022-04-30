Two people are dead and a third is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in the 1700 block of Boulevard De Province, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Jaylon Carlin, 23, of N. Harrells Ferry Road, and Ryan Priest, 38, who was homeless, died at the scene, BRPD said in a news release. A third male victim was brought to the hospital with critical injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police urged anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or 344-7867.