A woman was arrested Tuesday for her alleged involvement in a Georgia homicide last year, documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department show.
Authorities booked and charged Amani Scruggs on one count each of first degree murder and accessories after the fact in relation to the killing of Joseph Briggs.
The Greene County Sheriff's Department in Georgia began investigating Briggs' death on April 9, 2021, an affidavit obtained from BRPD shows. They named Deron Bell as the primary suspect and issued an arrest warrant for aggravated assault and murder.
Georgia law enforcement contacted Scruggs several times. When officers told her about his arrest warrant, she said she was pregnant with his child.
Scruggs told officers she hadn't heard from Bell since the incident and had no idea where he was, documents say. She was told to contact authorities if Bell tried to contact her.
On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the U.S. Marshal's Task Force reported to a Baton Rouge apartment at 11580 Perkins Rd. Scruggs answered the door and told authorities Bell was inside with her children.
Bell was taken into custody without any issue, documents said.
Scruggs stated under oath that she was aware of Bell's arrest warrant. She told authorities that he had "just shown up" and was physically abusive toward her.
Apartment management told police Scruggs lived in the apartment for several months despite not being on the lease. They also reported having seen her with a man and child on multiple occasions.
Authorities said they believe Scruggs knowingly and willing helped Bell avoid arrest.