A parish prison inmate who escaped from a hospital Sunday took an elevator to the first floor, then took a ride with a friend to get a change of clothes from his hospital gown and slippers, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Monday.
The deputies who had been guarding the inmate at Our Lady of the Lake Regional medical Center have been placed on leave pending the outcome of its ongoing investigation, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The escapee, Cecil Williams, 20, had been arrested Feb. 24 by Baton Rouge Police on counts of armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. He's accused of mugging and shooting a man in the back on Feb. 19.
On Feb. 27, medical staff at the parish prison told deputies to transport Williams to the hospital after he complained he couldn't breathe.
Williams had been scheduled to be returned to prison on Sunday, the day he escaped custody shortly before 4 a.m.
The Sheriff's Office said hospital surveillance video shows Williams exiting an elevator, then leaving the hospital and walking toward Essen Lane.
Williams told detectives he contacted a friend, who picked him up and brought them back to their house, where he changed clothes.
Williams then went to the relative's house on Pocahontas Street, where he was later apprehended. The relative, who at first believed Williams was out on bond, heard of Williams' escape from the news and called the Sheriff's Office.
After attempts by deputies, as well as Williams' mother and a former counselor, to get Williams to come out of the house, tear gas was used by the Sheriff's Office SWAT team; Williams left the house and was re-arrested.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in Monday's statement that they are "thoroughly reviewing prison policy and procedures."
Williams faces an additional count of simple escape, and his bond has been set at $500,000.