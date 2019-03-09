A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Saturday after shooting at a man during an altercation at the Comfort Suites Hotel on Valley Creek Drive.
Demetria Pinkney, 34, of 747 N. 46th St., was booked on counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and criminal damage to property, the arrest report says. The victim told Baton Rouge Police he and the accused had an argument when she found him at the hotel with another woman.
The report did not clarify Pinkney's relationship with the victim.
The victim told officers Pinkney positioned her vehicle behind his to prevent him from leaving the hotel.
The two had an argument, which became physical when the victim’s female companion exited the hotel. Pinkney began to hit the victim as he tried to force her back into her vehicle, the report says.
Pinkney shot at the man and the other woman as the two walked back to the hotel, the affidavit says.
Officers recovered a 9 mm shell at the scene, the report says, and found a bullet hole in the northwest corner of the hotel.
Pinkney’s bond was set at $135,000, booking records show.