A man arrested on first-degree murder turned himself into Hammond Police Department Thursday, officials said.
Taurus Robinson, 19, was booked on one count each of first-degree murder, aggravated obstruction of roadway, aggravated criminal damage, assault by drive-by shooting, obstruction of justice, illegal discharge of a weapon and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Police said Wednesday Robinson was a person of interest in a homicide from Feb. 8, according to Lisa Lambert with HPD.
Dewayne Hutton, 30, was killed in the February shooting. Another person received injuries that were not life-threatening.