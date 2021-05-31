A St. Amant man died in a fatal crash Sunday in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Terry Henry, 69, was traveling on Highway 431 southbound in Ascension Parish Sunday when he went off the road to the left and struck a tree near the highway, said LSP.
After striking the tree, Henry continued and struck a nearby house. Henry sustained fatal injuries by the time State Police arrived and died on the scene.
In a news release about the crash, police encouraged drivers to wear seatbelts and never drive while impaired.