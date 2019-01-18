A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday in the attempted sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl during an Oct. 31 home invasion, police said.
John Solet, 56, of 4857 Clayton St., Baton Rouge, was booked on counts of home invasion and attempted first degree rape, according to his arrest reports. Solet was convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in Terrebonne Parish in 2008.
In the Oct. 31 incident at the home on North 22nd Street in Baton Rouge, the girl was shaken awake and saw Solet standing beside her bed with a knife, according to his arrest report.
He rubbed her thigh and told her he'd kill her if she didn't let him perform a sex act on her, the report says.
The girl faked trouble breathing and told her attacker she needed her inhaler from her parents bedroom, the report says. Solet fled the front door and the girl went to her parent’s room for help.
The victim’s stepfather noticed the contents of his wallet had been strewn around the couple’s bedroom and a black-handled steak knife was missing from the home. The home’s back door was also unlocked.
Baton Rouge Police officers responded to the scene about 4:20 a.m. and collected DNA samples from the home’s rear door. The samples were a positive match for Solet, and the girl later identified Solet as the perpetrator in a six-person photographic line up, the report said.
The report also noted Solet failed to notify the community of his sex offender status following a November address change, and when deputies attempted to contact Solet, they discovered he had again moved without notifying the authorities.
Solet was booked on counts of attempted first degree rape, home invasion, failure to renew offender registration and failure to notify law enforcement of change of address.