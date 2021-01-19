A 69-year-old Amite man was killed in a head-on collision in St. Helena Parish on Tuesday, state police said.
The crash took place just before 6 a.m. on LA 16, west of LA 449 in Pine Grove, according to State Police spokesperson Trooper Jeremy Price.
Price said Clarence Griffin was driving on LA 16 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when a 2018 Toyota Tundra driving in the opposite direction crossed the center line in front of him. Both trucks collided head-on, Price said.
Terry MacDonald, the 65-year-old Toyota driver, was properly restrained with his 16-year-old passenger, Price said. They were taken to the hospital for their severe injuries.
Griffin, who was not restrained, died at the scene of the crash. Price said impairment is not suspected to be a cause, but as part of the ongoing investigation a blood sample was taken for analysis.
Price added that any charges from the crash will be forwarded to the St. Helena Parish District Attorney’s Office.