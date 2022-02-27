Two people died in a crash near Zachary and one person died in a crash near Gonzales within two hours overnight Saturday, Louisiana State Police said.
The first crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy 61 near La. 964, according to a news release. Cameron Davis, 27, and Christopher Bourgeois, 30, both of Baton Rouge, were killed.
Davis was driving south with two passengers in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. 61 when, for reasons still under investigation, the car ran off the roadway to the right and overturned multiple times, the release says.
All three people were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the car, police said. Davis died at the scene, Bourgeois died at the hospital, and the other passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The second crash happened shortly after midnight, on La. 938 south of La. 74. Willie Owens, 56, of Gonzales, was killed, police said.
Owens was walking in the northbound lane of La. 938 when a 1991 Chevrolet Camaro crossed the centerline and hit him; the car then veered off the roadway and hit a utility pole.
The Camaro's driver, 31-year-old Jasper Bougere, of Gonzales, was arrested on a count of vehicular homicide and a first-offense DWI count.