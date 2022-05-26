A man authorities believe used a dating app to lure another man to a deserted street before shooting him three times has been arrested on a count of attempted murder, Baton Rouge Police said.
According to court documents, on the evening of May 10, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Red Stick Social on Government Street, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim told police he left a friend's apartment near the popular Baton Rouge gathering spot that night to meet up with Keion Johnson, 23, after arranging a rendezvous through the dating app, Grindr.
The victim said he drove to their agreed-upon meetup spot on South 16th Street. From there, Johnson made the victim drive them both to the end of Spain Street, a dead-end street about a block away from Red Stick Social, the affidavit said.
Once on Spain Street, the victim told police Johnson asked him to get in the back seat with him so they could talk and so he could "show him something," the affidavit continues. The victim got in the back seat, but Johnson instead got out of the car and stood by the rear driver's side door and made a phone call to an unknown person.
Less than two minutes later, the victim said someone began shooting at his vehicle, striking him three times, the affidavit said. The victim jumped out of the car and ran back to Red Stick Social, where he asked someone to call the police.
The victim identified Johnson from a six-person photo lineup and Johnson was arrested and booked on one count of attempted second degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
The affidavit noted that Johnson was arrested previously for attempted second degree murder, second degree battery, aggravated battery and sexual battery.