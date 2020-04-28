The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released details about a motorcycle crash last week that resulted in the death of two teenage boys.
The department said the boys, aged 12 and 13, were riding an off-road motorcycle together on April 21 around 9 p.m. when they were struck from behind by a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Gerald Leblanc, a 43-year-old Amite resident.
The off-road motorcycle, a Honda, did not have illumination devices as the boys drove south on Dummyline Road, the sheriff's office said. The boys were not wearing proper headgear.
Leblanc was travelling southbound when an 18-wheeler approached from the opposite direction, according to the investigation. Leblanc dimmed his high-beam headlight in preparation for passing the semi truck. He then saw the off-road motorcycle in front of him, but was too close to avoid running into it.
Leblanc, who wore headgear, sustained minor injuries in the crash.
The driver of the 18-wheeler witnessed the crash and arrived first on the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was not directly involved in the crash.
Impairment does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.