One person was pronounced dead after a reported shooting Saturday evening at an apartment complex on Highland Road, Baton Rouge police said.
Emergency crews responded to The Hub apartment complex in the 5100 block of Highland Road around 5:30 p.m. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said a male victim had sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The person's name has not been released.
It's not clear whether the shooting occurred inside the building or out in the parking lot.
The complex is located near the Walmart at the intersection of Highland and Lee Drive. Residents said it houses a mix of LSU students, older people and families.
The victim's body lay in the complex parking lot for more than two hours while police launched their investigation, at first covered with a sheet but later left exposed and visible to the group of people who gathered outside the crime tape, many waiting to get inside their apartments.
A pile of discarded medical supplies and pair of black sneakers sat not far from the body in the parking lot.
This is the 84th homicide in Baton Rouge this year, according to unofficial records kept by The Advocate. A shooting Friday brought the city to the same homicide total as all of last year — with three months left in 2020.