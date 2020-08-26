Baton Rouge police asked the public for help capturing a murder suspect Wednesday morning, four days after detectives interviewed the man about the weekend shooting of a panhandler outside Trader Joe's and then released him without charges.

A police report said Jace Boyd, 24, had acknowledged shooting Danny Buckley, 61, on Saturday night. Officers interviewed Boyd at the scene but did not arrest him, pending a further investigation.

Police then issued a warrant for Boyd late Tuesday afternoon, alleging second-degree murder. The department posted on its Facebook page the following morning that anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers, the local organization that fields anonymous tips and offers cash rewards to the tipsters.

There was some question as to whether Boyd would turn himself in, but police sent out the Crime Stoppers alert around noon Wednesday, including a photo of Boyd from his driver's license. A BRPD spokesman said police were actively searching for the suspect Wednesday afternoon.

The exact circumstances of the shooting remain murky, but Buckley was "aggressively harassing customers" in the Trader Joe's parking lot, according to a police report obtained by The Advocate. The question is whether his actions were aggressive enough to justify Boyd's decision to pull the trigger.

Detectives contacted Boyd on the scene and later interviewed him but chose not to arrest him that night. Three days later — following significant public outcry and a meeting with attorneys for the victim's family — detectives issued the arrest warrant.

Attorney for victim shot outside Trader Joe's calls shooting a hate crime; arrest warrant issued Baton Rouge police issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for the man who shot and killed a panhandler Saturday in the Trader Joe's parking lot on P…

A copy of the warrant, which should contain details about why police believe Boyd committed a criminal offense when he pulled the trigger, has not been made public. The police report didn't specify whether Buckley was armed or how exactly he was behaving toward customers.

Attorneys for Buckley's family claim the shooting constitutes a hate crime.

Buckley was Black and Boyd is White. The attorneys questioned whether police would have handled the case differently if a young Black man shot an older White man in the same Perkins Road shopping center, which contains several other upscale retail stores and restaurants in addition to the Trader Joe's market.

Attorneys also questioned whether BRPD issued the warrant in response to political pressure.

Some people commenting on the department's Facebook post wondered why the police initially released Boyd — giving him a head start to flee authorities, as one commenter suggested — only to come back a few days later seeking his whereabouts.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. explained that detectives didn't have enough evidence the night of the shooting to make a valid arrest at that point. He said detectives needed more time to interview witnesses, review video footage and collect other evidence before determining the strength of Boyd's self-defense claim.