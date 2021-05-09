A body found inside a vehicle near the Intracoastal Bridge Saturday was an infant, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, dispatchers at SMPSO responded to a call about a suspicious car near the Intracoastal Bridge on Highway 317.

There is a warrant for the arrest of 53-year-old Ervin Melancon for second-degree murder, according to Sheriff Blaise Smith.

No other information was provided, including the cause of the infant's death.