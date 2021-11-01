Anticipating the profane language he was about to use while responding to an October 2020 crash on Harding Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police Officer Troy Lawrence Jr. muted his body camera and started spewing curse words.

In a letter to Chief Murphy Paul months later, Lawrence apologized "for my actions that fell below the standards established by this police department." In response, the chief softened his discipline sentence, replacing a two-day unpaid suspension with a simple letter of reprimand.

Now, Lawrence is the target of a federal lawsuit alleging he violated the constitutional rights of a woman at the crash scene when he detained her in handcuffs, injuring her knee in the process. The suit was filed Saturday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana, naming Lawrence and the City of Baton Rouge as defendants.

A spokesman for the police department declined to comment on pending litigation.

Lawrence, a young officer who joined the department almost three years ago, serves in the uniform patrol division. His father, Troy Lawrence Sr., is a deputy chief.

"I was treated like an animal," plaintiff Shermanie Reed wrote in her initial complaint to the police department. She said the younger Lawrence displayed unacceptable behavior that contributes to "the stigma towards police officers."

When Lawrence arrived on scene the evening of Halloween 2020, the drivers and passengers involved in a minor crash on Harding Boulevard were already arguing among themselves, according to police reports and the lawsuit. He helped them exchange insurance information and told them to handle the paperwork on their own, saying the damage was too minor to warrant a police report.

Instead of trying to deescalate the situation, Lawrence initially told everyone to "shut the f*** up," according to witness accounts and reports.

He later told internal affairs investigators that he muted his bodycam during the encounter because he wanted to avoid recording what he felt he "needed to tell the parties," records show.

"You acknowledge that your actions … brought dishonor and disgrace upon yourself and the department," Paul wrote in a February 17 disciplinary letter to Lawrence. "You said that if you could do anything differently, you would not have muted your body camera and would have remained professional."

Reed, who filed the lawsuit, was not directly involved in the crash; she showed up afterward because her sister was one of the drivers.

She said Lawrence shoved her backward not long after arriving on scene, then ordered her to "get your mother******* ass in the car" when she told him his behavior was inappropriate. When she later exited her car again to talk with her sister, Reed said, Lawrence told her to "get the f*** back in the car" and then demanded her ID "since you think you're grown."

While she was getting her ID from her wallet, Lawrence said she was taking too long, then reached into the car, grabbed her wrist and pulled her out, according to the complaint. He placed her in handcuffs and dragged her from the car, causing her to bang her knee, the complaint says.

Lawrence denied having used that much profanity and said he detained Reed because she was agitating the scene, according to his disciplinary letter. He said his supervisor did not advise him to complete a "use of force" report on the incident.

He wrote in a police report that he placed her in his police car to calm down.

Then her stepfather approached Lawrence and asked for her release, her complaint says.

"I counseled and advised him to further instruct his daughter on how to obey lawful orders when given," Lawrence wrote after the encounter. Reed, 26, was allowed to leave the scene with her stepfather.

That interaction forms the basis for a sex discrimination claim included in her lawsuit.

"In a scene reminiscent of The Handmaid's Tale or what we imagine policing might look like under the Taliban, Off. Lawrence released Ms. Reed from handcuffs and allowed her to leave his police car only so that the man he assumed was her father would better 'control' her," the complaint says. "But for Ms. Reed's sex (and Off. Lawrence's sexism), Ms. Reed would not have been arrested."

The suit also alleges that Lawrence was retaliating against the woman for "criticizing Off. Lawrence's misconduct." Detaining her for that reason violated her First Amendment rights, the complaint argues.

After the internal affairs investigation was completed, department leaders found Lawrence had violated three internal policies: command of temper, conduct unbecoming an officer and body camera rules.

"You admitted you lost your cool and that was not representative of the department," the chief wrote in his disciplinary letter. "Finally, you stated that this was a mistake and will not happen again."

Lawrence has recently been investigated for other potential policy violations after his colleague, Sgt. Ken Camallo, was disciplined for a questionable search that drew ire from a federal judge. Both officers were involved in the case.

Camallo received a lengthy suspension that he appealed to the local civil service board, which told Paul to reconsider the discipline. Officials said Monday that Lawrence has yet to receive a discipline sentence in that case because Camallo's appeal delayed the process.