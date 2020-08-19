Baton Rouge police have arrested two people in a fatal shooting on Greenwell Street on Friday, according to a news release.
Derrick Holmes, 20, has been charged with first degree murder and LaShanta Williams, 18, has been charged with principal to first degree murder in the death of Donald Carlton, 66, the release said.
Carlton was found sitting inside his vehicle in the 5200 block of Greenwell Street around 1:05 p.m. Friday, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was brought to a local hospital, where he died.
Police believe Carlton was shot during a robbery.