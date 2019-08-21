Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul acknowledged Wednesday that the public reaction to his apology for the 2016 fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling has been split along racial lines, and he questioned what that means for the Baton Rouge community.

"I made a speech a couple weeks ago that got a lot of attention nationally. I didn't expect that," he said during a presentation to the Baton Rouge Rotary Club. "But what stood out to me was the difference in responses. … A lot of it was down racial lines. Are we really that divided as a community?"

Paul issued a sweeping apology earlier this month that addressed not only the Sterling shooting, which ignited national protests about police brutality, but also another big overarching issue: his department's contributions to the climate of mistrust between city residents and law enforcement.

Paul had made those comments during a speech to the media announcing a settlement agreement with Blane Salamoni, the officer who was fired for violating department policies in the moments before he shot Sterling. Paul also blasted previous administrations of the Baton Rouge Police Department for initially hiring Salamoni and then failing to intervene after concerns surfaced about his conduct while in uniform.

"I think that we have to be honest when we try to understand the history of policing in the city of Baton Rouge," Paul had said at that time. "We must recognize and acknowledge that some of our policing practices have traumatized parts of our community. This is bigger than Alton Sterling. That was just the tipping point for some in this community."

Paul's words were polarizing. He received stark criticism from some officers within his department and their supporters, including union leadership and former chiefs, even as national law enforcement experts and members of the city's black community applauded Paul for his courage.

"If you listened to what I said that day, and it didn't find its way to your heart … then just maybe, just perhaps, you don't have the life experience," Paul said Wednesday. "It was for those individuals who experienced that."

Paul said there's "too much negativity that's echoing in the air" both here in Baton Rouge and across the country. But he said "those with the loudest voices aren't always right" and asked for unity, saying that at the end of the day people want the same things — regardless of their race and social status.

"Baton Rouge, we have an opportunity to stop paying attention, to stop giving energy … to those naysayers, the negative people out there who are always trying to divide us, always trying to steal our joy," he said. "That's what I pray for our city, and I know we can get there."

