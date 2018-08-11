An East Baton Rouge Parish school board member landed in hot water Friday night after a confrontation involving a party at a neighbor's home.
Board member Connie Bernard is accused of walking into a neighbor's home through an unlocked door during the party and taking pictures, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office report.
Deputies were called to the 900 block of High Lake Drive at 9:51 p.m. after someone reported that a stranger entered someone's house, according to the sheriff's office's incident report.
Bernard was issued a summons for entering and remaining after forbidden, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
When deputies arrived, Bernard was in the middle of the road and flagged them down. She told them that there was a party going on at one of homes so she "went inside of the residence to investigate and take pictures," according to the incident report.
The man who reported Bernard to law enforcement told deputies that Bernard came inside through an unlocked door and wouldn't leave even though he asked her to go several times.
The incident turned physical when Bernard allegedly grabbed an 18-year-old man, who had taken Bernard's phone and said she could only have it back if she left, Hicks said. The man told deputies he did not want to press charges.
Deputies talked to multiple witnesses and watched a video of the incident, according to the report. Reached Saturday night, Bernard said she has heard there’s a video making the rounds although she has not seen it.
“There was a lot of shouting and confusion at one point,” Bernard said, declining to say anything more about what went down inside the house.
The video, which the sheriff's office declined to authenticate due to legal issues, shows a number of people indoors, including an older woman who yells, "Call 911," to which others reply that they already did. There's shaking as the video spins and then refocuses on a woman with her hands on the neck of a man. Someone shouts, "Are you ... crazy?"
The woman asks for her phone and another voice replies, "Get out the house and you get your phone."
Bernard said the citation she was given was for a misdemeanor offense.
“I am hoping I have a chance to exonerate myself but I can’t say too much at this point because this is not yet resolved,” Bernard said.
She said she went to her neighbor's house "out of concern because of there was loud shouting that I heard and I was concerned. And I did knock.”
She added the owners of the house, which is being rented out, are close personal friends and that she's been inside their house hundreds of times.
Bernard was elected to the School Board in 2010 and was recently automatically reelected to a third term, which starts in January, because no one qualified to run against her last month during qualifying. She's been the vice president of the board since January 2017.
Advocate staff writer Charles Lussier contributed to this article.