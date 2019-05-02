A 36-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his mother in March was arrested Thursday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Andre Renard Thomas was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneeley Jr. said.
Thomas is accused of shooting his mother, 52-year-old Lenear Thomas Tennart, at their home in the 11600 block of Catalpa Street on the morning of March 16.
Police originally believed the incident to be a suicide, but evidence found at the scene determined Tennart's death to be a homicide, McKneeley said.
